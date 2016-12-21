Morongo Basin detectives seek help id...

Morongo Basin detectives seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Tuesday Dec 20

TWENTYNINE PALMS >> Morongo Basin deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a man seen on video surveillance who they believe robbed a local convenience store Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., the 5-foot-6 man entered the Circle K store at 73943 Twentynine Palms Highway holding a handgun, a sheriff's news release said Tuesday.

