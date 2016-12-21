Marine who died trying to save accident victim called a hero
Marine who died trying to save accident victim called a hero Enrico Rojo, retired Marine, Purple Heart recipient, pulled over to aid driver in wreck. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ic49Cq Enrico Antonio Rojo, 29, was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to help a woman who crashed her car on the I-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Twentynine Palms Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horny 270lb guy looking for any age gay male
|Dec 27
|SnottyGurl
|3
|Drugs on rise in Palm Springs (Sep '07)
|Dec 25
|Supermom5
|25
|Can Joshua trees survive global warming? Scient...
|Dec 15
|Rip Chen picket
|1
|Lenos - Lettermans Micro Torture Hate for Jesus...
|Dec 15
|Dufus
|1
|Young couple have job offer in Rancho Mirage -
|Dec 11
|BST
|2
|Joshua Tree man jailed for fatal shooting of fr... (Apr '10)
|Dec 2
|Tobi
|20
|anny owner bkk thaimassage (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|AnthonyW
|4
Find what you want!
Search Twentynine Palms Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC