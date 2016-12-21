Marine who died trying to save accident victim called a hero Enrico Rojo, retired Marine, Purple Heart recipient, pulled over to aid driver in wreck. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ic49Cq Enrico Antonio Rojo, 29, was struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to help a woman who crashed her car on the I-10.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.