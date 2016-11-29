Former U.S. Marine is sentenced to life without parole for killing neighbor's pregnant wife

Erin Corwin, 19, shown with her husband, Jonathan Wayne Corwin, was last seen leaving her home in Twentynine Palms the morning of June 28, 2014. Erin Corwin, 19, shown with her husband, Jonathan Wayne Corwin, was last seen leaving her home in Twentynine Palms the morning of June 28, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.