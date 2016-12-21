Ex-Marine gets prison in murder of fellow Marine's wife
A former Marine who killed another serviceman's wife in the Mojave Desert while they were having an affair has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. A San Bernardino County judge sentenced 27-year-old Christopher Brandon Lee on Tuesday in the killing of 19-year-old Erin Corwin.
