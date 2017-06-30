Parents of alleged UA rape victim file federal wrongful death suit...
The parents of Megan Rondini, the University of Alabama student who killed herself after alleging that she had been raped by a Tuscaloosa man, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Sunday against her alleged rapist, two university employees, the Tuscaloosa County sheriff, a sheriff's deputy, and a sheriff's office investigator. The lawsuit by Michael and Cynthia Rondini alleges that the school and law enforcement failed their daughter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone in Your House Get Kilt (Apr '11)
|Jul 2
|Redneck
|16
|Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan
|Jun 27
|Don Riesen
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun '17
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC