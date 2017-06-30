Parents of alleged UA rape victim fil...

Parents of alleged UA rape victim file federal wrongful death suit...

Monday

The parents of Megan Rondini, the University of Alabama student who killed herself after alleging that she had been raped by a Tuscaloosa man, filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit Sunday against her alleged rapist, two university employees, the Tuscaloosa County sheriff, a sheriff's deputy, and a sheriff's office investigator. The lawsuit by Michael and Cynthia Rondini alleges that the school and law enforcement failed their daughter .

