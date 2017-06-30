Life-changing services at risk for mi...

Life-changing services at risk for millions if Medicaid is cut

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Kimberlee Harkins sits with her brother Eric Harkins at a local ice-cream parlor in Birmingham, Ala., June 27, 2017. Eric has Cerebral Palsy and a developmental disability and qualifies for 125 hours per week of help from a personal care assistant provided by Medicaid but doesn't always receive that much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone in Your House Get Kilt (Apr '11) Sun Redneck 16
Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan Jun 27 Don Riesen 2
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Jun 12 jcorvette72 79
911 Jun 3 Wow 4
warrior met May '17 me 3
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May '17 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr '17 JJ 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,636 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC