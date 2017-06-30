Correction: University of Alabama-Sui...

Correction: University of Alabama-Suicide Lawsuit story

Wednesday

In a story July 5 about a University of Alabama student's suicide, The Associated Press reported erroneously in a headline that the school was being sued. While school officials are among the defendants, the university itself is not being sued.

