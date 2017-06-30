Correction: University of Alabama-Suicide Lawsuit story

Two people walk past the Walk of Fame, where captains of the football team have placed their hand and footprints in cement slabs, at the Denny Chimes memorial at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on June 7, 2017. Two people walk past the Walk of Fame, where captains of the football team have placed their hand and footprints in cement slabs, at the Denny Chimes memorial at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama A student walks past the Bryant-Denny stadium at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on June 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.