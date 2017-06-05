We'll take 2 Sonic buildings, hold th...

We'll take 2 Sonic buildings, hold the mustard

Read more: Alabama Live

A real estate investment trust paid $4.38 million for two Sonic Drive-In restaurant buildings, one in Robertsdale and another in Tuscaloosa, according to Andrew Chason of Marcus & Millichap, who represented the seller. The restaurants will remain open.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

