United Way Day of Action happening in west Alabama Friday
Nearly 400 volunteers are working in the Tuscaloosa area Friday as part of United Way of West Alabama's Day of Action. Day of Action brings volunteers from businesses and community groups to schools and non-profit organizations to help with projects that would otherwise expend the organizations' limited resources.
