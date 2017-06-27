U.S. Marshals capture Tuscaloosa drug...

U.S. Marshals capture Tuscaloosa drug suspect in North Carolina

Alabama Live

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Kevin James Piccolo. They developed information that he was in North Carolina, where he is from, and sent U.S. Marshals in western N.C. to find him.

