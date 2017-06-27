U.S. Marshals capture Tuscaloosa drug suspect in North Carolina
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has been searching for Kevin James Piccolo. They developed information that he was in North Carolina, where he is from, and sent U.S. Marshals in western N.C. to find him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan
|12 hr
|Don Riesen
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC