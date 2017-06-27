Tuscaloosa store clerk shot in head, ...

Tuscaloosa store clerk shot in head, suspect's ID sought

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

Police are trying to identify a man who shot a Tuscaloosa store clerk during a weekend holdup. Police are trying to identify a man who shot a Tuscaloosa store clerk during a weekend holdup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan 8 hr Don Riesen 2
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Jun 12 jcorvette72 79
911 Jun 3 Wow 4
warrior met May '17 me 3
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May '17 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr '17 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr '17 Wing 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC