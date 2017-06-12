Tuscaloosa Police seeking to obtain w...

Tuscaloosa Police seeking to obtain warrants for two men on Human Trafficking charges

Tuscaloosa Police have taken two men in custody in two seperate cases that they hope will lead to human trafficking charges, according to a release from the department. On June 8, Tuscaloosa Police Department's Code Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into a possible prostitution ring operating in Tuscaloosa city limits, according to the release.

