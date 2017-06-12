Tuscaloosa Police seeking to obtain warrants for two men on Human Trafficking charges
Tuscaloosa Police have taken two men in custody in two seperate cases that they hope will lead to human trafficking charges, according to a release from the department. On June 8, Tuscaloosa Police Department's Code Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into a possible prostitution ring operating in Tuscaloosa city limits, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIAT-TV Birmingham.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May 17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC