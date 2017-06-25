Tuscaloosa Police searching for three missing children

According to the Department's Facebook page, Lolisa Hood reported that she last saw her children on Thursday, June 22nd when she left them with her mother, Lisa Hood, 49. The kids were last seen in the early morning hours of the June 23rd. The children's grandmother, Lisa Hood and the three children are presumed to be traveling in a 2002 blue Ford Winstar, Alabama Tag 8060AS5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.