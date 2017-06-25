Tuscaloosa Police searching for three missing children
According to the Department's Facebook page, Lolisa Hood reported that she last saw her children on Thursday, June 22nd when she left them with her mother, Lisa Hood, 49. The kids were last seen in the early morning hours of the June 23rd. The children's grandmother, Lisa Hood and the three children are presumed to be traveling in a 2002 blue Ford Winstar, Alabama Tag 8060AS5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan
|3 hr
|Don Riesen
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC