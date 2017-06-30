Tuscaloosa may be getting downtown grocery development
The Tuscaloosa News is reporting that the developer is looking at land at the corner of Greensboro Avenue and Jack Warner Parkway, on the site of the old Farmers Market. A name of a specific grocery chain has not yet been mentioned publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan
|Jun 27
|Don Riesen
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC