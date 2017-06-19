Tuscaloosa Co. judicial assistant fac...

Tuscaloosa Co. judicial assistant faces drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Mattie Neal Newell, 29, of Northport is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Jun 12 jcorvette72 79
911 Jun 3 Wow 4
warrior met May '17 me 3
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May '17 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr '17 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr '17 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,969,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC