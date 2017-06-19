Tuscaloosa Co. judicial assistant faces drug charges
Mattie Neal Newell, 29, of Northport is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC