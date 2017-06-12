Tuscaloosa breaks ground on new $11.6 million business incubator offices

The Edge business incubator will be located at 2627 10th Avenue, the site of the former Armed Forces Reserve Center armory. The Edge business incubator will be located at 2627 10th Avenue, the site of the former Armed Forces Reserve Center armory.( Leaders Monday broke ground for its new location at 2627 10th Avenue, on the site of the former Armed Forces Reserve Center armory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.