Trussville among other cities being hit with strong thunderstorms

A line of thunderstorms from the west has been making its way through Alabama and will affect Trussville among other cities. Other cities affected are: Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Northport, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Chelsea and Fultondale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.