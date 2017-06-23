Trussville among other cities being hit with strong thunderstorms
A line of thunderstorms from the west has been making its way through Alabama and will affect Trussville among other cities. Other cities affected are: Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Northport, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Leeds, Moody, Fairfield, Chelsea and Fultondale.
