Short-term rentals, West Tuscaloosa revitalization both to go before Tuscaloosa City Council
An ordinance that would allow short-term home rentals is set to go before the full Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday night. The ordinance is set for introduction at the meeting, and then the council may set a public hearing date of July 11 on the ordinance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Mon
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May 17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC