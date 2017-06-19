Separate drug busts by lawmen in Tuscaloosa sweep $280,000 worth of drugs off the streets.
Separate investigations by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force lead to two arrests and $280,000 worth of Synthetic marijuana, marijuana, cocaine, and spice is off the streets in Tuscaloosa. Earl Lee Burton, 35, was taken into custody Sunday after a two-month investigation into the illegal distribution of synthetic marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan
|22 hr
|JusticeforMegan
|1
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC