Separate drug busts by lawmen in Tuscaloosa sweep $280,000 worth of drugs off the streets.

Separate investigations by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force lead to two arrests and $280,000 worth of Synthetic marijuana, marijuana, cocaine, and spice is off the streets in Tuscaloosa. Earl Lee Burton, 35, was taken into custody Sunday after a two-month investigation into the illegal distribution of synthetic marijuana.

