Reports: Naked teen on 30A asked if deputies were God Updated at

Reports: Naked teen on 30A asked if deputies were God

A naked teen caught running through South Walton over Memorial Day weekend told deputies that he'd taken three to four hits of acid, according to newly released documents from the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Motorists and pedestrians had called 911 about 9 a.m. on May 27 to report seeing a young man - who initially was wearing swimming trunks - running down County Road 30A, making threats to passersby.

