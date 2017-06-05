Northport approves incentive payments to Mercedes
Northport city officials have agreed to pay Mercedes-Benz $1.5 million over 10 years, according to the Tuscaloosa News . "Project Crimson" was an agreement brokered between Mercedes, the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority and Gov. Bob Riley, then in office.
