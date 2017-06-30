New documents filed in lawsuit agains...

New documents filed in lawsuit against Tuscaloosa Co. Jail staff

Thursday

A federal lawsuit claims the Tuscaloosa County Jail staff ignored an inmate's ulcer, which allegedly led to his death. The family for 49-year-old Phillip Anderson never thought they would still be fighting to get some sort of justice for their loved one who died in the custody of the county, nearly two years ago.

