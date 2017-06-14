Mercedes' US home of Alabama shudders...

Mercedes' US home of Alabama shudders at harsh Trump trade talk

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

An employee does final inspections on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class at the Mercedes-Benz US International factory in Vance, Alabama. US President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of Germany's trade practices is sowing concerns in rural, Republican Alabama, where Mercedes-Benz has been an economic engine for two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Jun 12 jcorvette72 79
911 Jun 3 Wow 4
warrior met May 17 me 3
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May '17 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr '17 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr '17 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,798,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC