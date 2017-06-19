Man dies following wreck, incident with police in Tuscaloosa Co.
Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a man's death following a wreck and an altercation with police and sheriff's deputies. Northport police officers responded to the 4100 block of 5th Street on June 15 following a report of a wreck with injuries.
