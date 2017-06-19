Kevin James Piccolo, 22.

Kevin James Piccolo, 22.

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Police say he is charged with trafficking marijuana, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix tax stamp and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for these charges totals $1,596,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Jun 12 jcorvette72 79
911 Jun 3 Wow 4
warrior met May '17 me 3
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May '17 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr '17 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr '17 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Tuscaloosa County was issued at June 22 at 5:36PM CDT

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,598 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC