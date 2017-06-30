I went back to my high school in Alabama to find out why it has since resegregated
In 2000, I graduated from Central High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Central opened in 1979 after a federal court order forced the mostly segregated high schools in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system to integrate.
