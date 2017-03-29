Daimler says US expansion not linked ...

Daimler says US expansion not linked to Trump's trade campaign

German car and truck manufacturer Daimler said its plans to expand manufacturing at a plant in Alabama predates U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to protect U.S. jobs. Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche gives a speech at the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 29, 2017.

