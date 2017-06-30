Cops want to ID pair who went on shop...

Cops want to ID pair who went on shopping spree with someone else's money

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Alabama Live

Tuscaloosa police are trying to identify a man and a woman suspect of fraudulently using a credit or debit card to spend more than $3,500. Tuscaloosa police are trying to identify a man and a woman suspect of fraudulently using a credit or debit card to spend more than $3,500.( Tuscaloosa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman accused of going on a shopping spree with someone else's money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan Jun 27 Don Riesen 2
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Jun 12 jcorvette72 79
911 Jun 3 Wow 4
warrior met May '17 me 3
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May '17 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr '17 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr '17 Wing 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,917 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC