Central Alabama, Jefferson County under tornado watch

Jefferson County is among others in Alabama that have been placed under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. As storms move in from the west, more counties are likely to be hit by severe weather. Other cities under tornado watch are Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Hamilton and Gadsden.

