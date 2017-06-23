Central Alabama, Jefferson County under tornado watch
Jefferson County is among others in Alabama that have been placed under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. As storms move in from the west, more counties are likely to be hit by severe weather. Other cities under tornado watch are Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Hamilton and Gadsden.
