Associa McKay Management Announces Addition of Six New Clients

Associa McKay Management announces the addition of six new clients which includes McGill Crossings, White Oak Manor, Regency Summit, Summerset, Kings Ridge and Woodhaven Trace. McGill Crossings is a private, gated community which consists of 69 garden-homes and 25 estate-homes located on Ross Bridge Parkway with access to the Ross Bridge Trail system.

