Alabama Football Recruiting 2017: Things are Starting to Fall Into Place
Back in February, Alabama wasn't even in the top six for Jayln Armour-Davis. Now, the 4-star CB from Mobile, Alabama has made his commitment, as he announced his decision to play for the Tide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Bama Roll.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweet T Bunn and rape victim Megan
|Jun 27
|Don Riesen
|2
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|jcorvette72
|79
|911
|Jun 3
|Wow
|4
|warrior met
|May '17
|me
|3
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May '17
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr '17
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC