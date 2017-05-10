Tuscaloosa firefighters deliver flowers for Mother's Day
Off duty Northport firefighters are delivering Mother's Day flowers from the Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe on Friday. All tips and delivery fees go to support families and babies in the neonatal intensive care units at DCH medical centers.
