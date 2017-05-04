Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office se...

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office searching for car break-in suspect

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a suspect wanted for car break-ins on Wednesday in a neighborhood off Highway 69 South. According to the sheriff's office, several vehicles were broken into in the Manora Estates subdivision.

