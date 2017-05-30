Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to Sally Field: Come for a visit

Tourism officials have invited actress Sally Field to town following her recent claim that, if she hadn't gone into acting, she could have ended up a "really, really unhappy overweight person somewhere deep in Tuscaloosa." Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Interim CEO Bill Buchanan, in an open letter to the 70-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner, culls from a number of her movie roles in asking Field to come meet the people she seemingly disparaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.