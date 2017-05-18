Transferring Alabama player picks new school
Alabama guard Brandon Austin shoots during Alabama basketball practice, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] We are thrilled to announce the newest member of our family, Brandon Austin! Could not be more excited to add Brandon to our program! #FOE pic.twitter.com/RQ1P9LZk5A The 6-foot-5 Montgomery native decided to leave the Crimson Tide program in March after missing most of last season due to a non-surgical back injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Babypoo
|79
|warrior met
|May 6
|me
|1
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr 23
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr 16
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|Hunter Grissom (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC