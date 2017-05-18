Transferring Alabama player picks new...

Transferring Alabama player picks new school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama guard Brandon Austin shoots during Alabama basketball practice, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Vasha [email protected] We are thrilled to announce the newest member of our family, Brandon Austin! Could not be more excited to add Brandon to our program! #FOE pic.twitter.com/RQ1P9LZk5A The 6-foot-5 Montgomery native decided to leave the Crimson Tide program in March after missing most of last season due to a non-surgical back injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Tue Babypoo 79
warrior met May 6 me 1
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May 5 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC