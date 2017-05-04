Tracey Grissom says her lawyers didn'...

Tracey Grissom says her lawyers didn't claim she had PTSD, loses appeal

Court records show Tracey Grissom, 35, appealed her murder conviction to the Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on grounds of ineffective counsel . She lost a direct appeal in 2015.

