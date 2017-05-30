Tracey Grissom appeals to state Court...

Tracey Grissom appeals to state Court of Criminal Appeals after Tuscaloosa judge denies motion

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Alabama Live

Convicted murderess Tracey Grissom is appealing the denial of her Rule 32 petition to the state Court of Criminal Appeals. Earlier this year, Grissom filed an appeal on the grounds of ineffective counsel in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court, where she was convicted in 2014 of fatally shooting her ex-husband.

