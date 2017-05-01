Tide rolls in: Saban could make $65 million over 8 years

University trustees approved a three-year extension through the 2024 season for Saban on ... Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop. Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of an unarmed black motorist he shot and killed during a 2015 traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.