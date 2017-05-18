'The booeyman did kill his daddy...there's the boogeyman right there': Teen's murder case...

Lt. Keith Czeskleba showing the jury a gun recovered from Ahmad Johnson, which matched the shell casings found at the scene of Mike Gilotti's murder (Ivana Hrynkiw A jury this afternoon began deliberations in the case of a 17-year-old charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of a Hoover man. The defense, led by attorneys Charles Salvagio and Tom Mesereau, rested their case at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after calling the defendant Charleston Wells as their only witness.

