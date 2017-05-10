Teen wanted in Tuscaloosa apartment s...

Teen wanted in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting caught while trespassing Mississippi home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Alabama Live

The Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit obtained arrests warrants Thursday charging James Michael Hartley and another 17-year-old with attempted murder for the shooting at the Grand Rum Creek Apartments at 5621 Highway 69 South. Officers responded to the shots fired call at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) May 9 Babypoo 79
warrior met May 6 me 1
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May 5 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,448 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC