Stretch of University Blvd. affected by road closure.
The City of Tuscaloosa says beginning on Monday, several road and lane closures will affect Tuscaloosa drivers. University Boulevard from east of 2nd Avenue East to Bryant Drive will be closed Monday, May 8 until Monday, May 29. Traffic will be able to access businesses in the area affected by the closure.
