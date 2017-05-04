School to receive soil tests after as...

School to receive soil tests after asbestos concerns

The Tuscaloosa News reports Tuscaloosa City Schools will allow analytical environmental testing at Central Elementary School for asbestos. The company will be paid more than $1,200 in contributions from the community through radio station owner Jim Lawson's local show on Mix 107.3. TCS Director of Facilities Jeff Johnson says asbestos abatement is done for every school or building built before the 1990s.

