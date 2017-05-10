No. 5 Gators sweep Alabama, set up le...

No. 5 Gators sweep Alabama, set up league-deciding homestand

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: World News Report

Published: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. Last Modified: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. TUSCALOOSA, Ala.- No. 5 Florida continued to roll Sunday after a 10-5 win over Alabama to finish off a third consecutive weekend sweep in Southeastern Conference play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) May 9 Babypoo 79
warrior met May 6 me 1
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May 5 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC