No. 5 Gators sweep Alabama, set up league-deciding homestand

Published: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. Last Modified: Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 7:20 p.m. TUSCALOOSA, Ala.- No. 5 Florida continued to roll Sunday after a 10-5 win over Alabama to finish off a third consecutive weekend sweep in Southeastern Conference play.

