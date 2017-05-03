Need a job in West Alabama? Brookwood...

Need a job in West Alabama? Brookwood Career Center open

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

West Alabama Works has opened the Brookwood Career Center to help deliver job training services to people seeking employment in healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing. It is the first regional workforce center operated by a business-led workforce council and is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Apr 27 Babypoo 76
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
Maybe it's time for a new Bama coach. Jan '17 Nick S 6
Chadwick David Hudson what happened in wreck Jan '17 Honestly 3
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC