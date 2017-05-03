Need a job in West Alabama? Brookwood Career Center open
West Alabama Works has opened the Brookwood Career Center to help deliver job training services to people seeking employment in healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing. It is the first regional workforce center operated by a business-led workforce council and is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
