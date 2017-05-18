Minnesota Softball: Gophers Sent to A...

Minnesota Softball: Gophers Sent to Alabama for NCAA Regional

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Daily Gopher

The Gopher Softball team has the best record in the nation, and won both the Big Ten regular season title and tournament. They were ranked the #7 team in the nation by the NCAA Committee a week ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gopher.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warrior met 21 hr me 3
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) May 9 Babypoo 79
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May 5 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr '17 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,112 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC