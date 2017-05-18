Minnesota Softball: Gophers Sent to Alabama for NCAA Regional
The Gopher Softball team has the best record in the nation, and won both the Big Ten regular season title and tournament. They were ranked the #7 team in the nation by the NCAA Committee a week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gopher.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tuscaloosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warrior met
|21 hr
|me
|3
|How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15)
|May 9
|Babypoo
|79
|Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ...
|May 5
|dcanddinky
|1
|wesley owens
|Apr 23
|JJ
|2
|reward offered (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Wing
|2
|Alabama football (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Dan
|15
|Hunter Grissom (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC