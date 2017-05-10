Help select the winner of the 2017 Ha...

Help select the winner of the 2017 Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: ABA Journal

The finalists have been chosen for the seventh annual Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction, and now is your time to weigh in on which book should win. The prize was authorized by the late Harper Lee, and established in 2011 by the University of Alabama School of Law and the ABA Journal to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the publication of To Kill a Mockingbird .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tuscaloosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Do You Feel About Judge Moore's Refusal To ... (Feb '15) Tue Babypoo 79
warrior met May 6 me 1
Why Alabama could be the SEC's next Cinderella ... May 5 dcanddinky 1
wesley owens Apr 23 JJ 2
reward offered (Jun '10) Apr 16 Wing 2
Alabama football (Oct '16) Mar '17 Dan 15
Hunter Grissom (Oct '16) Jan '17 Justice 2
See all Tuscaloosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tuscaloosa Forum Now

Tuscaloosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tuscaloosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Tuscaloosa, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC