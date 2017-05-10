Firefighters to deliver Mother's Day ...

Firefighters to deliver Mother's Day flowers in Tuscaloosa area Friday

There's a way you can honor your mom with flowers this Mother's Day and support families in West Alabama with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Off-duty Northport firefighters will deliver Mother's Day arrangements on Friday, May 12, and all delivery fees and tips will go to The Finn & Quinley Infant and Children's Fund.

