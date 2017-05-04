Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Kick Off...

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Kick Off North American Tour In Tuscaloosa

While the Dave Matthews Band is currently on hiatus, guitarists Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds recently completed a European Tour and last night began an extensive North American Tour. On Wednesday, Dave & Tim kicked off a run that extends until mid-June with a 26-song performance at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

