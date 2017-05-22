Christian writers conference set for ...

Christian writers conference set for June 2 and 3

Friday May 19 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The editor of two major religious magazines and a prolific novelist and nonfiction writer - David Bennett and Austin Boyd, respectively - will give the keynote addresses at the 2017 Southern Christian Writers Conference. It will be held June 2 and 3 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

